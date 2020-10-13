Bruce Springsteen, Author Don Winslow Use Discredited ‘Suckers’ and ‘Losers’ Story to Target PA Voters for Biden

Fiction author Don Winslow and rocker Bruce Springsteen are pushing The Atlantic‘s discredited report that President Trump called American servicemen “losers” and “suckers.” The claim is repeated in their new anti-Trump ad focusing on flipping Pennsylvania for Joe Biden.

The video, titled “America Needs Pennsylvania,” spotlights the impact that the president’s trade war with China has had on farmers and steel workers, as well as the toll that the coronavirus has taken on the state. Springsteen’s contribution to the video appears to be his Oscar-winning song “Streets of Philadelphia,” from the 1993 movie Philadelphia, which plays on the soundtrack.

At one point, Winslow’s video repeats The Atlantic’s unsubstantiated allegations against the president. “Trump calls Pennsylvania’s soldiers and veterans ‘losers’ and ‘suckers,'” a title card reads, after which the video shows a tearful reunion between a serviceman and his loved ones.

The magazine’s report, which was based solely on anonymous sources, has been denied by multiple members of Trump’s inner circle, even by some of the president’s adversaries, including John Bolton. The president has called the article “fake.”

“It was a totally fake story, and that was confirmed by many people who were actually there,” he told NBC News.

After his election, President Trump repeatedly vowed to “rebuild” the military following cuts during the Obama-Biden administration. Since then, the president has worked to boost military spending, reform the Veterans Affairs department, and raise salaries.

Still, Democrats including Michelle Obama have been aggressively promoting the article in the hopes of damaging the president’s strong support among service members.

President Donald Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016 by just over 44,000 votes to secure the state’s 20 electoral votes.

Watch below:

NEW: #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania w/ Bruce @springsteen ! Donald Trump arrives in Pennsylvania later today. We need more than **1 MILLION VIEWS** before he lands. Please RETWEET and QUOTE RETWEET. !!! TURN VOLUME UP LOUD !!! pic.twitter.com/vTIq88WDak — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 13, 2020

The video is part of Don Winslow’s and Bruce Springsteen’s series of anti-Trump attack ads that was launched in September. Winslow said that he was tired of the president’s “hateful and racist attacks” against vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The fiction author has pushed the conspiracy theory that President Trump suffered a series of mini-strokes last year, though he has cited no evidence.

“America Needs Pennsylvania” is already gaining social media traction thanks to other elite Hollywood leftists who are promoting the video. Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Bradley Whitford, Judd Apatow, Debra Messing, and Kristen Johnson have praised the ad as “beautiful” and “incredible.”

Bruce Springsteen has yet to tweet the video himself, though he has retweeted Winslow’s original post.

Turn up the volume and cry with me. #AmericaNeedsPennsylvania pic.twitter.com/PXJMoSbWpF — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2020

This is incredible. Thank you so much @donwinslow & @springsteen for your passion & commitment. https://t.co/wj4u4wZao5 — kristen VOTE johnston (@thekjohnston) October 13, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com