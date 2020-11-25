Actor Ricky Schroder Warns Leftists Threatening Him for Helping Bail Out Kyle Rittenhouse

Actor Ricky Schroder delivered a warning Tuesday to those sending him threats for helping arrange bail money for the 17-year-old Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse, who’s accused of killing two people in Wisconsin earlier this year.

Schroder told fans that he alerted the police to the threats he has received on social media. The NYPD Blue actor also posted a photo addressed to his “Democrat friends” showing him standing in his yard and holding a shotgun to prove that he won’t be intimidated by threats.

“To my Democrat Friends. This is the country want to live in? #fuckantifa,” he wrote on Twitter. According to TMZ, the police have not moved on any of the online attacks but are monitoring the situation in case of an escalation.

To my Democrat Friends. This is the country want to live in? #fuckantifa pic.twitter.com/SoBrK6q9na — Ricky Schroder (@rickyschroder13) November 23, 2020

On Friday, November 20, Ricky Schroder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell reportedly donated the remaining amount of money to fund Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail fee fully.

In a tweet, the Silver Spoons star wrote “Morning from Kyle & his Mom Wendy. In America, we are ALL innocent until a jury of peers decides guilt or innocence, not the Mob or Press. When the facts are known, many of you will owe this young man an Apology.”

Along with the attacks by random leftists, Schroder also found opprobrium from a growing list of celebrities and media figures who were furious that he helped Rittenhouse attain bail. Attackers include Bette Midler, Chad Lowe, Jemele Hill, and others.

Midler, for instance, called Schroder “malevolent.”

Thanks to everyone who let a murdering child out to do it again? This boy killed 2 & gravely injured another. Why are you celebrating him? Anyone who owns #MyPillow should toss it immediately into the nearest landfill. And #RickySchroder? Who knew he could be so malevolent? https://t.co/WE9UOlale0 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 21, 2020

Others also went on the attack:

I had a conversation with #RickySchroder many years ago that makes today’s news not at all surprising. Let’s just say it was the last time we spoke. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) November 21, 2020

Fuck Ricky Schroder and that MyPillow guy for bailing out Kyle Rittenhouse, arrest this mother, and if you supporter any of it, fuck you too. They are white supremacists and it must be condemned unapologetically as strongly as possible. It’s NOT okay. That’s the tweet. — (@exavierpope) November 21, 2020

This news about #RickySchroder bailing out #KyleRittenhouse proves that my bad taste in men goes back way earlier than I thought. — Grey DeLisle-Griffin (@GreyDeLisle) November 21, 2020

This is so disgusting. I hope every studio, network, streamer remembers this. Kyle Rittenhouse’s Attorney Thanks Actor Ricky Schroder for Helping Post $2 Million Bail https://t.co/6HXvRzH4nE via @Yahoo — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 22, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, stands accused of killing two individuals who confronted him during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August. Rittenhouse claims that he was attacked and feared for his life when the activists came at him on the street. Rittenhouse maintains that he shot at them in self-defense.

