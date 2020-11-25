Actor Ricky Schroder Warns Leftists Threatening Him for Helping Bail Out Kyle Rittenhouse

Actor Ricky Schroder delivered a warning Tuesday to those sending him threats for helping arrange bail money for the 17-year-old Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse, who’s accused of killing two people in Wisconsin earlier this year.

Schroder told fans that he alerted the police to the threats he has received on social media. The NYPD Blue actor also posted a photo addressed to his “Democrat friends” showing him standing in his yard and holding a shotgun to prove that he won’t be intimidated by threats.

To my Democrat Friends. This is the country want to live in? #fuckantifa,” he wrote on Twitter. According to TMZ, the police have not moved on any of the online attacks but are monitoring the situation in case of an escalation.

On Friday, November 20, Ricky Schroder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell reportedly donated the remaining amount of money to fund Rittenhouse’s $2 million bail fee fully.

In a tweet, the Silver Spoons star wrote “Morning from Kyle & his Mom Wendy. In America, we are ALL innocent until a jury of peers decides guilt or innocence, not the Mob or Press. When the facts are known, many of you will owe this young man an Apology.”

Along with the attacks by random leftists, Schroder also found opprobrium from a growing list of celebrities and media figures who were furious that he helped Rittenhouse attain bail. Attackers include Bette Midler, Chad Lowe, Jemele Hill, and others.

Midler, for instance, called Schroder “malevolent.”

Others also went on the attack:

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, stands accused of killing two individuals who confronted him during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August. Rittenhouse claims that he was attacked and feared for his life when the activists came at him on the street. Rittenhouse maintains that he shot at them in self-defense.

