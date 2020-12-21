Alec Baldwin Suggests Violent Punishments for Trump: ‘A Knee on His Neck, Cutting Off His Oxygen’

In an inflammatory tweet on Sunday, far-left actor Alec Baldwin proposed several violent acts of retribution that should await President Donald Trump “if he refuses to concede.”

Pandering to his radical following, the Saturday Night Live fake Trump and star of the children’s movie franchise, Boss Baby, took to Twitter to ponder whether the president be subject to beatings or suffocation.

“Who arrests Trump if he refuses to concede? Who drags him out?” Baldwin asked from his Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation account, which has over 1 million followers.

From there, the tweet only becomes more violent.

“Pepper spray? Cuffs?” he asked, as he proceeded to reference the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers in May.

“A knee on his neck, cutting off his oxygen?” Baldwin continued. “Does he wheeze ‘I can’t breathe.’”

Referencing the 1991 police beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles, Baldwin suggested that the president meet the same fate.

“Just whale away on him like a piñata? Rodney King style?”

Turning to his audience to help decide, Baldwin finally asks what exactly the president deserves, having “destroyed the country.”

“The thug who has destroyed the country. What does he deserve?”

Despite Twitter’s policy of banning posts and shutting down accounts for promoting violence and defamation, Twitter has yet to reprimand Baldwin or remove his posts. The vicious message successfully inflamed followers.

“I’ll take x – all the the above Alec, for the win. (and enjoyment),” replied one Twitter user.

I'll take x – all the the above Alec, for the win. (and enjoyment) — t (@tim3step) December 20, 2020

“He deserves all you stated – one by one and slowly with great care to do it right,” replied another.

He deserves all you stated – one by one and slowly with great care to do it right. — Madeleine (@madlymad) December 20, 2020

“Mr. Baldwin you hit the nail on the head all of the above and more,” reiterated yet another.

“No. No kindness, no mercy,” wrote another. “He deserves to be shoved up against a wall and shot.”

Another simply shared an image of a guillotine’s assembly and operating instructions.

But not everyone expressed support for Baldwin’s threats.

“You’re completely delusional son,” wrote one Twitter user. “Probably clinically insane. This can’t be healthy for you. Please get some professional help right away. Please. I enjoy your comedy for the most part. Seriously get help. Please!!”

You’re completely delusional son. Probably clinically insane. This can’t be healthy for you. Please get some professional help right away. Please. I enjoy your comedy for the most part. Seriously get help. Please!! — RightRock (@Holden2283) December 20, 2020

“You do realize this is all happening in your mind. Right?” asked another user. “Dear god I hope someone young and ignorant writes your tweets.”

“Why don’t you do it if you have the guts,” asked another user. “He is the BEST president we have ever had.”

why don't you do it if you have the guts, he is the BEST president we have ever had — maria (@marie2181963) December 20, 2020

Though the president has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, that has not stopped threats such as Baldwin’s.

Baldwin is noted for his late-night TV role playing and mocking the president. Baldwin was tapped by Saturday Night Live to play Trump during the season premiere of the 42nd season in a cold open mocking the first presidential debate in October 2016 and continued playing him throughout his term in office, appearing in dozens of episodes.

Baldwin’s recent tweet was not the first in which he had made such extreme and divisive statements.

Last month, the Mission Impossible: Fallout star called for President Trump to be buried in a Nazi graveyard with a Swastika placed on his grave.

In early September, Baldwin referred to the president as a “fascist whore” who he called to remove “from our lives.”

Baldwin’s criticism didn’t stop with the president. In August, Baldwin smeared the everyday Americans who appeared and spoke at the Republican National Convention, claiming they were all high on drugs prior to launching personal attacks against them, in addition to declaring that anyone voting for President Trump in this year’s election a sufferer of mental illness.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.