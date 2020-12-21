Elliot Page Thanks Fans After Coming Out as Transgender: ‘Your Love and Support Has Been the Greatest Gift’

Elliot Page — formerly the Oscar-nominated actress Ellen Page — has posted what appears to be the first selfie since coming out as transgender. The actor also thanked fans for their outpouring of support following the big announcement earlier this month.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other,” Page wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The Juno and Inception star also encouraged followers to donate to two transgender charities — Transanta, which delivers Christmas presents to transgender youth, and Trans Lifeline, a crisis hotline for transgender individuals. “If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline . See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot,” the Hollywood star signed off.

In the photo, Page appears wearing a dark hoodie, a knit cap, and glasses.

Page came out as transgender in an Instagram post on December 1, saying that “I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

She also lashed out to all those who “spew hostility toward the trans community: you have blood on your hands.”

Ellen Page came out as a lesbian in 2014. The Canadian-born actress shot to fame in the 2007 movie Juno, in which she played a pregnant teen who chooses to have her baby. The role won her an Academy Award nomination for lead actress.

The star later appeared in the hit movie Inception and currently has a lead role in the popular Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. Netflix has changed Page’s official credit on the sci-fi series to reflect the actor’s new name, even though the character apparently remains female.

Among the many public figures who have celebrated Page’s gender transition is former first lady and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (D). “It’s wonderful to witness people becoming who they are,” Clinton tweeted. “Congratulations, Elliot.”

