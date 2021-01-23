Coronavirus Positivity Rate Passes Ten Percent in 54 NYC Zip Codes

The rates of people testing positive for the coronavirus in some areas of New York City have reached ten percent or more, according to data provided by the city Friday.

The data showed that 54 of the city’s 177 zip codes had a positive test rate of ten percent or higher, compared to the week before Thanksgiving when 40 of the city’s zip codes saw positive test rates go above four percent.

The rates are far below the positivity rates from last spring, but much higher than October 21 when Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York announced he would lockdown any neighborhood with a positivity rate higher than four percent.

When case numbers soared statewide over the holidays, health officials designated “red zones” based on metrics of hospital capacity.

Meanwhile, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths increased this week, with an average of 67 residents of New York City dying of the virus compared with six when Cuomo announced the lockdown measures in October.

South Brooklyn had the highest positivity rate in the city, with 17.6 percent of people in the 11235 zip code testing positive for the coronavirus this past week alone, according to city data.

More than 33,763 New York state residents have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, according to state health data released Friday.