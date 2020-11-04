Watch: Protesters Chase Off Reporters Documenting Vandalism in Portland

File Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Ildefonso Ortiz

A group of masked protesters in Portland, Oregon, tried to intimidate a local female journalist and her crew as they recorded protests in the city.

In a video shared by Brenna Kelly from Fox12 in Portland, a group of protesters can be seen attempting to break the windows of a Starbucks. Another person appeared to be vandalizing an ATM machine. The video captured the moment when some of the protesters approached Kelly and her team shouting numerous expletives and telling them to stop recording.

The reporter later claimed that visibly shaken store employees inside the Starbucks tried to make sure the doors were locked as the protesters moved through.

Despite the obvious acts of vandalism and criminal actions, city officials had not declared the gathering unlawful and were allowing the protesters to keep marching.

