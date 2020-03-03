Donald Trump Plans to Visit Tennessee after 22 Killed in Tornados

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would travel to visit Tennessee after 22 people were killed in tornados.

“I want to send my warm wishes to the great people of Tennessee in the wake of the horrible, very vicious tornado that killed 19 people and injured many more,” Trump said.

The president spoke about the storms at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

“FEMA is already on the ground, and I’ll be going there on Friday,” he said.

The president said that he had personally witnessed the destruction from recent tornados as president, recalling the Beauregard, Alabama, tornados that killed 23 people in March 2019.

“Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost. It’s a vicious thing,” Trump said.

The president also spoke about the Nashville tornados on Twitter.