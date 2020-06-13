Former Vice President Joe Biden is “missing the mark” by playing “the race card” in comparing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination to George Floyd’s death, Dr. Alveda King said Saturday during a Fox & Friends Weekend interview.

Dr. Alveda King, who is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece, stated during the interview that the 2020 Democrat presidential nominee was not “in touch with reality” when he said George Floyd’s death has, over the past few weeks, made more of an impact on the world than the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden remarked.

Dr. Alveda King, however, said Biden’s remarks are “missing the mark.”

“President Trump says that we all bleed the same. We are one nation under God. Uncle Joe, as they call him — many do — is in his basement missing the mark. And he is out of touch with reality,” she said.

She added that comparing both deaths is “stirring the race card up.”

“Both men were raised in godly families. Both men wanted peace,” Dr. Alveda King added. “Martin Luther King Jr.: a righteous preacher. George Floyd, whose family now — his brother Terrence [says,] ‘We want peace.’ His sister Ruby [says,] ‘Let’s bring love back.'”

Dr. Alveda King also accused Biden of “fighting over skin color.”

“You know, we are one race — [the] human race — one blood. We can see you, Uncle Joe. And we’re listening,” she concluded. “But you have the wrong message, Uncle Joe.”

Biden has had a history of stirring up controversy with racial issues. In May, the former Democrat vice president said in an interview with Charlamagne tha God that if black Americans were undecided about supporting him or President Trump in the 2020 election, they “ain’t black.”