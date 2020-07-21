A Park Ridge, New Jersey, Starbucks employee has been arrested after he admitted to bragging about spitting in police officers’ beverages, local law enforcement told local media on Tuesday.

NJ.com reports:

Kevin A. Trejo was “arrogant enough to be bragging about it,” which is what led police to question him, Chief Joseph Madden said by phone Tuesday. Madden called Trejo’s actions “very disturbing” after police on Monday charged the Westwood man with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with a bodily fluid, tampering with a cup of coffee knowing it was ordered by an officer, and creating a hazardous condition. […] Starbucks spokeswoman Sara Autio said by phone that Trejo was fired.

“Every time I think we as society hit bottom, there is a new incident,” state Policemen Benevolent Association president Patrick Colligan said of the matter. “Officers risk their lives daily, it shouldn’t be while getting coffee.”

In November 2019, a Starbucks employee in Oklahoma was fired after an officer bought Starbucks for 911 dispatchers and found the word “PIG” printed on the cups’ labels.

“This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” the coffee giant said in a statement at the time.