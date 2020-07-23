WATCH: Rioters Outside Portland Federal Building Set Comrade Ablaze

A protester extinguishes a fire set by fellow protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Following a larger Black Lives Matter Rally, several hundred demonstrators faced off against federal officers at the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
AP Photo/Noah Berger
Penny Starr

Rioters accidentally set one of their own on fire Wednesday in yet another night of Portland, Oregon, rioting, which has spanned weeks.

Andy Ngo tweeted the video of the incident on Thursday:

“Rioters outside the Portland federal courthouse accidentally set their comrade on fire with a flammable device. #antifa #PortlandRiots

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent federal officers to aid colleagues already on the ground who have been battling protesters as they try to destroy property and injure law enforcement personnel.

According to Chad Wolf, acting secretary of DHS, the nightly riots are not connected in any way to peaceful protests but involve criminals who should be held accountable.

