Trump: Fox News ‘Not Even Watchable,’ Unrecognizable from 4 Years Ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reacted to recent Fox News coverage of his administration, saying the network is unrecognizable compared to its style during the 2016 election cycle.

“It is AMAZING in watching Fox News how different they are from four years ago,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Not even watchable. They totally forgot who got them where they are!”

The president expressed his frustration about the network at about 12:58 p.m. EST after the news show “America’s Newsroom With Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith” and the program “Outnumbered” aired on the network.

I was on Air Force One flying to the Great State of Texas, where I just landed. It is AMAZING in watching @FoxNews how different they are from four years ago. Not even watchable. They totally forgot who got them where they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

Trump has repeatedly criticized Fox News in recent months for its coverage of the news.

On Sunday, he criticized Fox News as “really checked out” for “refusing to show what is REALLY going on in Portland, Seattle, and other places.”

He also blamed former Republican Speaker Paul Ryan for Fox News changing their tone and running “suppression polls” showing him losing to Joe Biden.

“RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible,” he wrote.

So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)! https://t.co/fOi3AROxuz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

The Lamestream Media, including @FoxNews, which has really checked out, is refusing to show what is REALLY going on in Portland, Seattle, and other places. They want the American public to believe that these are just some wonderful protesters, not radical left ANARCHISTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Despite the president’s frustration with Fox News, he continues to give them interviews.

In July alone, Trump did an interview with Fox News contributor Marc Siegel, host Sean Hannity, and Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.