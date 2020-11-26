Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) called for a recognition of “the true history of Thanksgiving” as “atrocities committed against Native Americans” via Twitter on Thursday.

Markey, whose uses a photo of himself wearing a mask on his Twitter profile, wrote:

While we celebrate all that we are grateful for today, we must also remember the true history of Thanksgiving and recognize the atrocities committed against Native Americans, as well as the widespread disease brought by European arrival which decimated the Native population. In Massachusetts, on this 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival, we continue to stand with the Wampanoag people who first met the Pilgrims and celebrate their continued sovereignty and land rights.

Massachusetts is the sovereign land of Wampanoag people, claimed Markey. Despite America’s sovereignty over the Bay State, he called for a celebration of Wampanoag “land rights” on Thanksgiving.

The Boston Globe called for a “reframing” of the Thanksgiving “narrative” on Wednesday, describing Native American “struggles” as rooted in “environmental devastation” and “police brutality.”

Native Americans survived a “genocide,” according to the Boston Globe, which further advocates left-wing historical revisionism to be applied to primary school curriculum.

Markey was reelected to the U.S. Senate in November’s general election. According to the Associated Press, he received 66.7 percent of the vote.