ATLANTA — Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that Americans are frightened at the prospect of Democrats having full control of Congress. He said that Georgians would rise to keep the Senate majority in Republican hands.

Braun spoke to Breitbart News as Georgia remains embattled in the two contentious Senate runoff elections of Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA).

The elections will determine which party will control the Senate and if Democrats will gain full control of Congress. If both Loeffler and Perdue lose their elections, then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the likely next vice president, will become the Senate’s tie-breaking vote.

Braun said that Americans remain highly concerned about the prospect of Democrats gaining full control of Congress and how that might embolden leftist policies in Congress.

Braun told Breitbart News that Americans “are worried about some of the craziness, from a policy point of view, that would happen if Dems [sic] had full authority across the spectrum. I think that, to me, would again be reflected in the Georgia races.”

Ossoff and Warnock hold views that push the Senate in a leftward projection should they get elected to the Senate.

Ossoff has praised Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Green New Deal and called for a ban on the sale of semi-automatic rifles as well as high capacity magazines.

Breitbart News’ AWR Hawkins wrote that AR-15 ownership is at stake in the Georgia runoffs.

Warnock has called to end America’s cash bail system, which the National Republican Senatorial Committee said in one ad would put the “most violent back into our neighborhoods.”

“It’s not enough to decriminalize marijuana; somebody’s got to open up the jail cells and let our children go,” Warnock said during a “Let My People Go: Ending Mass Incarceration” conference at Ebenezer Baptist Church in 2019.

The Hoosier conservative, who ousted Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) in the 2018 midterm elections, argued that the election will largely depend on whichever party can get their base to outvote the other party in January.

“I think whoever is more successful at getting their base out is going to end up winning it,” he said.

“I think this will be the result of ground game politics, who’s going to get out there,” Braun added.

