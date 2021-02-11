Bill Requiring Students to Use Bathroom According to Sex Makes Way Through Iowa Legislature

A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature would require students to use school bathrooms according to their sex.

KCRG reported Senate File 224 would require students at all grade levels to use “school bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex.”

“The bill prohibits a person from entering a school single and multiple occupancy toilet facility that does not correspond with the person’s biological sex,” the legislation read.

“The bill provides that such designations and prohibitions do not constitute unfair or discriminatory practices in violation of the Iowa civil rights Act,” it said.



The legislation passed 2-1 in a subcommittee and will be sent to the full Senate Education Committee.

The bill came after the Biden administration reverted to an Obama administration rule that required schools to allow men living as women to use the women’s bathroom and changing rooms in order to be compliant with Title IX.

The Trump administration threw out that rule, only for Biden to create it again on his first day in office.

According to the Des Moines Register, similar bills have been introduced in the past, but this is the first one to receive a hearing.

“The intention or purpose behind this bill is not any animus or hatred towards anybody in the LGBT community,” bill sponsor state Sen. Jim Carlin (R) said.

“It’s important to note that the concern is not so much with transgender individuals likely to be sexual predators but that sexual predators could exploit such laws by posing as transgender in order to gain access to women and girls.”

Liz Lundberg, the mother of a five-year-old boy living as a girl, told the committee it would be “heartbreaking” to think the bill would require her child to use a boys’ bathroom.

“How would it even be enforced?” she said.

“Would all of our kids be subject to visual inspections? Pat-downs? Would they have to carry their birth certificates? Who would be monitoring their bathroom use and making judgment calls about who can use which rooms?”



She claimed the legislation would make “all children less safe.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.