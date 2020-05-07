Report: Ravens’ Earl Thomas Held at Gunpoint After Wife Discovers Adulterous Video on Social Media

Ravens safety Earl Thomas was held at gunpoint by his wife after she discovered him allegedly having an adulterous orgy on Snapchat, according to an exclusive report from TMZ Sports.

Earl Thomas’ wife, Nina Thomas, claims that her husband left their home on April 13th after the two had an argument over her husband’s alleged excessive drinking. Nina says that her husband’s brother, Seth, picked him up.

However, after some time, Nina decided to check on Earl by signing on to his Snapchat account. That’s when she says she saw her husband engaging in sexual acts with another woman. After using the Snapchat account to track his location to an Airbnb, she called up two female friends and grabbed her husband’s 9mm Beretta pistol with the intention to “scare him.”

The women then traveled to the Airbnb where, according to the report, they “discovered Earl and Seth naked in bed with other women.”

At that point, Nina says she pointed the gun at Earl’s head thinking it was unloaded because the magazine was unattached. However, she was not aware that there was a bullet left in the chamber.

“Cops say one of the women in the house shot cell phone video of the incident … which they say shows Nina pointing the gun at Earl’s head “from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina’s finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged,” TMZ Sports reports.

After a struggle, Earl Thomas was able to get the weapon away from his wife. Though, Nina apparently acquired another weapon because when police arrived at the scene they say “we observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle.”

Earl Thomas, who corroborated most of the major details of his wife’s story, was not arrested.

“After speaking with everyone, cops ultimately arrested Nina and both members of her posse,” TMZ Sports reports. “Nina was booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence, and later bonded out.”

TMZ reached out to Nina’s attorney, Jonathan Goins, who released this statement.

“I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name.”

Earl Thomas opted to release a video statement on social media.

“Instead of talking about us, just keep us in y’all prayers,” Thomas said. “Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn