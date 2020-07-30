WATCH: Every Player and Coach Takes a Knee During National Anthem Before NBA Restart

The NBA promised a social justice message when they restarted their season, and they delivered. On Thursday night, every player and coach for the Jazz and Pelicans took a knee during the national anthem.

In addition, every player wore a Black Lives Matter shirt.

WATCH:

Every player, coach and ref takes a knee during the national anthem before the Pelicans-Jazz game pic.twitter.com/LZy1A6s8VM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

The NBA also endorsed the players’ protest by tweeting out video of the demonstration from the league’s official account.

Nearly every player wore a social justice message on their jerseys where their names usually go. Some messages read, “Freedom,” some said “Equality.”

“Black Lives Matter” was emblazoned at the top of the court, directly above the NBA logo.

Major League Baseball, America’s heretofore least politically active major sports league, held protests at the beginning of each game on Opening Day. The NFL is also expected to have protests when their season resumes in September.

