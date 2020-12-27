WATCH: ‘You Should Not be Here’: JJ Watt Blasts Lazy, Entitled Players in Epic Postgame Rant

The Houston Texans are not very good at football, as their 4-11 record would suggest. However, J.J. Watt is here to tell you that is no excuse for not giving your all.

During his postgame press conference after the Texans’ 37-31 loss to the Bengals, Watt was asked about his team’s ability to bounce back from the adversity they’ve faced. Watt did not hold back.

“We’re professional athletes making a whole lot of money,” Watt explained. “If you can’t come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you’re supposed to do, you should not be here. This is a job.”

Watt hailed the fans who tell him they support the team despite the Texan’s disastrous record.

“They have no reason whatsoever to,” Watt said. “We stink. But they care and they still want to win and they still want you to be great. Those people aren’t being paid. We’re being paid handsomely. That’s who I feel the most bad for is our fans and the people who care so deeply in this city. . . . It sucks as a player to know we aren’t giving fans what they deserve.”

The Texans did not win on the field but Watt certainly won in the press conference. The Texan’s underserved fans will have one more chance to watch their highly paid players when they take on the Titans next Sunday.