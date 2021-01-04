Report: Chargers Coaches Find Out They’re Fired on Television

There’s no easy way to deliver bad news, but you can always hope to at least be the first one to know about it.

Such was not the case for members of the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff on Monday who, according to a report, found out that they were being let go on television.

As ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports:

some of those on the Chargers coaching staff found out they were fired by watching TV and seeing it on Twitter since news got out before Anthony Lynn was officially told — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 4, 2021

To be sure, the fact that the Chargers staff were likely going to be fired was the worst kept secret in the NFL. However, there’s a way of handling things and that way is for the coaches to hear about it from the owner and before the rest of the world.

Chargers Owner Dean Spanos released a statement regarding the firing of Lynn and his staff:

This morning I informed Anthony Lynn that we have made the decision to part ways with him as our head coach. I’m not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization.

The current list of NFL head coaching vacancies include Detroit, the New York Jets, Atlanta, Houston, Jacksonville, and the Chargers.