Dodgers Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda Dies at Age 93

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball announced on Twitter Friday morning that Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has died at age 93.

The team said Lasorda suffered caridopulmonary arrest at his home Thursday night and died almost an hour later.

Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ‘88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates…