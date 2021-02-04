Three Skiers Found Dead After Massive Colorado Avalanche

Three skiers were tragically killed Monday during a massive avalanche near Silverton, Colorado, that brought 20 feet of ice and snow down upon them.

The three victims were part of a party of seven who were skiing on Feb. 1 between Silverton and Ophir’s cities in an area known as “The Nose.”

Four of the skiers were caught on the avalanche at about 11,500 feet, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), TMZ reported.

Four of the skiers were able to dig themselves out of the snowpack, but three were unaccounted for when CAIC rescue teams arrived on the scene.

Officials say that the rescuers called off the search after two days because of the hazardous area. The bodies of the three missing skiers were eventually found, San Juan County authorities said.

Authorities said that the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen, and Adam Palmer “are allowing us to share their names, so we can all openly acknowledge their deaths and grieve together.”

“The families are surrounded by loved ones, and we are asking everyone to respect their wishes as to when and how they wish to communicate with others,” San Juan County officials said in a press release.

The area has been placed off-limits to skiers. “Avalanche danger in the backcountry is always unpredictable regardless of your avalanche knowledge and skills,” authorities added.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of these three men,” the town and county of Eagle said in a statement.

“Their contributions through their work in local government and local businesses, as well as their personal passions and their impact on the friends and family members they leave behind, have helped shape the community in ways that will be forever lasting,” the town added.

“Those tragically lost in this avalanche were pillars of their community, public servants and friends to many. My thoughts are with their families, friends, and the Eagle County community during what must be a heart-wrenching and unimaginable moment,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

Monday’s deaths bring the total avalanche deaths to seven for the winter season.

