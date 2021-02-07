Pat Mahomes’ Mom Blasts Refs in Social Media Post to Tom Brady’s Wife

The women in Pat Mahomes’ life are not taking his Super Bowl loss well, and they’ve taken to social media to let the world know about it.

On Sunday night, as the reality that the Chiefs were going to lose became apparent to all, Randi Mahomes, Pat Mahomes’ mother, took to Twitter and ripped the referees in a tweet where she also tagged Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen.

If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol 😂😂😂😂 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

Granted, Mahomes included plenty of smiley faces and a “lol,” but wow.

“The Chiefs were whistled 11 times during the course of the game and lost 120 yards on penalties, compared to 39 yards on four calls for the Buccaneers,” according to Bleacher Report.

The mother of the Chiefs signal-caller didn’t confine her criticism to the refs. She also blasted ESPN for some tweets in which she suspected that the network was “making fun” of her son.

Love our chiefs!! Heartbroken to see how @espn @SportsCenter tried making fun of my son. But i know his heart and love for his team and chiefs nation! Thank you chiefs fans.. don’t forget these are someone’s sons tv 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 #godisgreaterthenmyhighsandmylows — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

Brittany Matthews, Pat Mahomes’ fiancee, also took a shot at ESPN. Captioning an ESPN tweet that showed the 31-9 score and a bewildered-looking Mahomes, Matthews blasted the network for not supporting her fiancee.

Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league…

🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽yyyy https://t.co/N2d6kewxvp — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

Matthews followed that tweet up with another later in the game.

Y’all are 🗑🗑🗑 for this too, but he looks damn good to me😍🔥 https://t.co/e4YCpeoQo4 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

However, later on, Matthews seemed ready to put the game behind her and focus on more important things.