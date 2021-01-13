Apple CEO Tim Cook: Donald Trump Should Be Held Accountable for Capitol Hill

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that President Donald Trump should be held accountable for the recent events at Capitol Hill, stating that “no one is above the law.”

In an interview on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that President Trump should be held accountable for the recent events at Capitol Hill. CBS This Morning host Gayle King asked Cook his opinion on the issue of Trump’s role in the Capitol Hill protests in the following clip:

Cook stated: “I think no one is above the law. I mean, that’s the great thing about our country, we’re a rule of law country. I think everyone that had a part in it needs to be held accountable.” Cook added: “I don’t think we should let it go.”

Following the events at Capitol Hill, Cook tweeted about the situation, stating that the day was a “sad and shameful chapter in our nation’s history.”

Today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nation’s history. Those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Biden’s administration. It’s especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 7, 2021

Apple recently banned social media app Parler from the App Store, claiming that the platform failed to remove content promoting violence from it platform. In a statement at the time, Apple said:

We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety.

Apple has faced criticism recently for its use of child and slave labor in the production of its products. The company has previously faced lawsuits from human rights groups over its child labor practices. Recently, Apple was among a group of companies found to use Chinese Uyghur slave labor in the manufacturing of their products.

