Stephen King: When Will Republicans ‘Stop Supporting Trump and Start Supporting America?’

Horror novelist and Hollywood producer Stephen King, who has spent years attacking President Trump and his supporters, now wonders when Republicans will cease “supporting Trump” and begin “supporting America.”

“Republicans: When are you going to stop supporting Trump and start supporting America?” the Pet Sematary author posed in a tweet to his 6.2 million Twitter followers.

Republicans: When are you going to stop supporting Trump and start supporting America? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 13, 2020

The author’s question follows years of publicly criticizing Trump and his supporters, calling the president a “horse’s ass,” as well as a “vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters” and a “mendacious, narcissistic, draft-dodging, chickenshitty, bullshitty, chauvanistic, pussy-grabbing, bullyragging, racist, overweening, tax-dodging, whiny, boastful, dictatorial, and semi-literate.”

Trump is such a horse’s ass. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 16, 2019

I think we all agree that Donald Trump is a vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters. How happy I would be to tell him "YOU'RE FIRED" next November. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 20, 2019

Let's review, shall we? Trump is:

Mendacious, narcissistic, draft-dodging, chickenshitty, bullshitty, chauvanistic, pussy-grabbing, bullyragging, racist, overweening, tax-dodging, whiny, boastful, dictatorial, and semi-literate.

Have I missed anything? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2019

Republicans have also been the target of King’s vitriol. Last year, King peddled debunked fake news, openly pondering if Republicans were “supporting a President who is an active or passive Russian asset.”

Republican Reps and Senators—including Kavanaugh sweetie Susan Collins—may be supporting a President who is an active or passive Russian asset. How surreal is that? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 13, 2019

Stephen King is hardly the only left-wing figure to criticize Trump’s allies for supporting the president’s efforts to ensure election integrity before closing the door on the final results. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) recently stated that Trump is “stoking the flames of violence” in his post-election battle and accused his allies of putting “selfish interests once again ahead of our country.” Other progressives have offered their opinions in a less refined way.

“I hate Donald trump and if you like him: I hate you too. Now what,” “Fancy” rapper Iggy Azalea proclaimed last week.