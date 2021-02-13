Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down After Trump Acquitted, Declare 43 Republicans ‘Traitors,’ ‘Fascists’

Hollywood celebrities flew into a paroxysm of rage on Saturday after the Senate acquitted former president Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol Hill riots of January 6. Left-wing stars lashed out at the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit, calling them “traitors” and “fascists.”

Anti-Trump celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, and Rosie O’Donnell led the collective meltdown. “It is a sad day in America when only 7 republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant,” Milano tweeted.

The stars aimed much of their venom at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), saying that the former majority leader “has no soul.”

As Breitbart News reported, the final Senate tally was 53 guilty versus 43 not guilty, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump. In the end, seven Republican senators voted to convict the former president — Sens. Burr, Cassidy, Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse, and Toomey.

Alyssa Milano wasted no time in declaring that Trump must now be taken to court.

It is a sad day in America when only 7 republicans have the patriotism and integrity to convict a tyrant. Since the senate won’t do its job and convict the traitor Donald Trump, the courts will have to. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 13, 2021

Rob Reiner blasted the 43 Republicans, claiming that they had acquitted Trump of “the worst violation of the Constitution by a president in our nation’s history.”

43 people decided that the worst violation of the Constitution by a President in our Nation’s history was okay. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 13, 2021

Bette Midler told the country to “prepare to have your hearts broken” just minutes before Trump’s acquittal became a reality.

Americans, prepare to have your hearts broken. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2021

Rosie O’Donnell, who has long been Trump’s arch rival, was in fact actually heartbroken.

it tells the world our own government doesn’t support the democracy #notGUILTY my fat ass #heartbroken #AMERICA — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 13, 2021

John Cusack attacked the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit Trump, calling them “fascists.”

– 7 gop members who voted guilty – the rest are open fascists https://t.co/tc19Y6dSZJ — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 13, 2021

Some celebrities called the 43 Republicans “traitors,” including actors Don Cheadle and Adam Goldberg.

43 traitors walk into a bar … — Don" 't stop believing" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) February 13, 2021

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted that Trump’s acquittal is “sad for our country.”

GOP Senate disgraced itself today. Sad for our country. 🇺🇸 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 13, 2021

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi declared that Republicans “can’t stand up for the American people because they can’t even stand up for themselves.”

Imagine if your boss sent a mob of ppl to your workplace to kill you, who beat up 140 cops & 5 people died. And when you had the chance to hold him accountable you were too scared. Repubs can't stand up for the American people because they can't even stand up for *themselves* — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 13, 2021

Borat director Larry Charles declared that Trump is “overwhelmingly guilty” by “any legal standard.”

Although he will not be ‘convicted’ he was found guilty by a wide margin 57-43 of inciting the capitol insurrection. So let’s be clear, by any legal standard, he is overwhelming guilty and history should remember him as the treasonous swine the evidence proved. #ImpeachmentTrial — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) February 13, 2021

Netflix’s Atypical actor Michael Rapaport appeared to call the 43 Republicans “worthless worms.”

HBO’s Westworld actor Jimmi Simpson said all senators who voted to acquit Trump must be put on a list. “They love Trump more than the United States of America,” he tweeted.

Take down every name that declares “not guilty”. They love Trump more than the United States of America. — Jimmi Simpson (@jimmisimpson) February 13, 2021

Other stars ganged up on Sen. McConnell, including Albert Brooks, Patricia Arquette, Jim Gaffigan, and Wanda Sykes. McConnell blasted Trump in a speech following the Senate verdict, despite voting to acquit him.

Mitch McConnell is a snake. Don’t ever play Among Us with that sneaky mufucka. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 13, 2021

After acquitting Trump, Mitch McConnell is giving the most passionate guilty speech I’ve ever heard. Rod Serling called. He wants you out of the Twilight Zone. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 13, 2021

Is McConnell now trying to convince the historians he has no soul? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) February 13, 2021

Mitch. You can’t have it both ways. You just admitted he was responsible, but your vote will last historically in infamy. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 13, 2021

McConnell accidentally giving his “convict” speech. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) February 13, 2021

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford claimed the Trump attempted to “overthrow an election.”

According to @LeaderMcConnell @LindseyGrahamSC, and the vast majority of Republicans, Impeachment is a limited tool reserved for presidents who engage in extramarital affairs, not those who attempt to overthrow an election and kill a bunch of cops in the process. — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) February 13, 2021

John Leguizamo called Republicans “morally bankrupt.”

Morally bankrupt Republicans! Vote them out 2022! https://t.co/wHAUJl7WJB — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) February 13, 2021

Comedian and The King of Comedy star Sandra Bernhard promised that more will be revealed of “the rotten underbelly of unarguably the worst president we have ever elected.”

history has not written it's final chapter. it is shocking & yet more will unfold to show the rotten underbelly of unarguably the worst president we have ever elected. it had to be done. @RepRaskin is the moral compass that led the charge along with all the impeachment managers — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 13, 2021

Scooby-Doo actor Matthew Lillard appeared enraged at Republicans, urging Americans to “Vote. Them. All. Out.”

These cowards possess the power to send Men & Women to war?!? That ain’t right. Vote. Them. All. Out. — matthew lillard —Will block. 0-F’s-given (@MatthewLillard) February 13, 2021

