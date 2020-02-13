A British rapper, who won ‘Hero of the Year’ at this year’s NME music awards, threw the ceremony into chaos as he harassed the female host of the awards show, and threw a radio microphone and glass of champagne at audience members who objected to his lewd behaviour.

Slowthai, an anti-Brexit rapper from the Midlands, caused havoc at the NME awards last night when he attacked a member of the audience, throwing a battery-operated microphone and glass of champagne from the stage, before jumping down and charging at the audience before being restrained by security.

During his acceptance speech for the fan-voted ‘Hero of the Year’ award, the rapper pointed to a member of the audience and said, “thank you for ruining my speech”, chucking the mic into the crowd. After a member of the audience threw the microphone back on stage, Slowthai hurled his glass of champagne and jumped off the stage to confront a member of the audience.

The Metropolitan Police said that there have been no complaints made and there is no investigation into the altercation, according to the BBC.

Earlier in the show, Slowthai was seen harassing the host of the event, comedian Katherine Ryan, who he asked to smell his cologne and called her “baby girl”.

“Babygirl, I don’t want to have to do this to you right now, but everybody — she needs to understand the levels right now,” he said to the host.

“If you want to do something, see me later,” he said, adding: “She wants me to tend to her flowers.”

Despite the evident level of unease in the room, Ms Ryan later denied that the rapper made her feel uncomfortable, writing: “I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC — not a woman — a COMIC. I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it. Tonight was fun!”

The anti-Brexit rapper rose to fame in the UK following a performance at last year’s Mercury Prize awards when he held a decapitated prosthetic head of Prime Minister Boris Johnson while shouting: “F*** Boris Johnson, F*** everything”.

