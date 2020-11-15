Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis has stated that the Greek government has totally lost track of at least 32,000 bogus asylum seekers in the country.

Minister Mitarakis stated that around 32,574 migrants who had been rejected for asylum were missing and admitted it was very possible that many of them may have left Greece for other European Union member-states.

He added that the Turkish government has refused to take back any migrants since March 10th of this year, citing the Wuhan virus as the reason for rejecting the return of illegal border crossers, newspaper Kathimerini reports.

“This is something we have pointed out many times in the European institutions because this is not a bilateral agreement but an EU agreement with Turkey,” he said.

Greece is not the only country in the European Union to lose track of asylum seekers in recent years. In Sweden, thousands of migrants who came at the height of the migrant crisis in 2015 have also been reported as having disappeared.

Of the 163,000 migrants who came to the Scandinavian country that year, around 24,000 are either missing or living in the country without residency permits, according to a report released in October.

Other countries have also reported similar cases, such as Canada, which lost track of 34,700 migrants earlier this year, according to the Office of the Auditor-General of Canada, who reported in July that most of the migrants there were failed asylum seekers as well.

The trend of illegal migrants going missing has become a major issue in the European Union in the wake of the Nice terrorist attack late last month, which involved an illegal migrant who had gone missing from an Italian migrant centre and had went on to murder three people in a Nice church.

Berlin Christmas market killer Anis Amri was also a failed asylum seeker.