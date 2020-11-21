Greek Police Find Alleged Islamic State Jihadist in Migrant Camp

Police in the Greek capital of Athens have arrested a 27-year-old Syrian migrant who they say is an Islamic State jihadist involved in terrorist acts.

The alleged jihadist was taken into custody by counter-terrorism forces at the Eleonas camp migrant camp where he was living with his wife and five children.

Said to have entered Greece in March of 2018, the 27-year-old applied for asylum alongside his wife and children and wanted to pass into another western European country, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reports.

Prosecutors have accused the Syrian of taking part in terrorist activities with the Islamic State and charged him with being a member of a terrorist group and manslaughter.

Greece Arrests Islamic State Migrant Helped by Pro-Migration NGOs https://t.co/5D3M8VapWt — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 6, 2020

The Syrian can allegedly be seen in a 2014 video showing the persecution of the Al-Shi’itat, a group of people native to the Deir ez-Zor area of Syria.

The arrest of the Syrian comes just weeks after another suspected Islamic State member was arrested in the city of Tripoli. the suspected jihadist, a migrant from Tajikistan, had been living in the city for three years in a house he acquired with the help of a pro-migration NGO.

Greece has seen a number of Islamic State members come to the country thought illegal migration routes since the migrant crisis began in earnest in 2015, with many travelling through the country to other European Union member-states and Britain.

Greek Government Admits Losing Track of over 32,000 Illegal Migrants https://t.co/dunRBsTk3u — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 15, 2020

Islamic State fighters and other Jihadists have been arrested in Germany, Italy and elsewhere after coming to the European Union illegally, with a recent case involving a Tunisian migrant who killed three people earlier this month in a church in Nice.

Earlier this month, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis admitted that the country had lost track of over 32,000 failed asylum seekers.