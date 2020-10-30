An ABC affiliate in Philadelphia reportedly declined to air a Restoration PAC ad focusing on the Biden family corruption in the final week leading to the election, Breitbart News has learned.

This week, Restoration PAC, which has spent millions on advertising in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota in this election cycle, announced a nearly $1 million ad blitz in Pennsylvania in the final stretch of the election. The 30-second spot focuses primarily on Biden’s claim that he has “never spoken” to Hunter Biden about Hunter’s overseas business dealings. The ad began airing in Philadelphia markets on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that WPVI-ABC in Philadelphia declined to air the ad without providing an explanation for the decision. As a result, Restoration PAC took the ad blitz to other stations.

Breitbart News also reached out to the station Friday for comment but did not receive a response.

“This is part of a startling and dangerous effort by the liberal media to interfere in the 2020 election by censoring legitimate information the American people have a right to know before Election Day,” Doug Truax, Restoration PAC’s founder and president, said in a statement.

The ad in question specifically focuses on the former vice president telling reporters in September 2019, “I have never spoken with my son about his overseas business dealings.”

“He lied to America. He said he never talked to his son about his business dealings with Ukraine and China maybe because he doesn’t want you to know it looks like he’s skimming money from his son’s influence peddling,” the narrator said as the ad appealed to a collection of evidence indicating otherwise, stemming from what President Trump has dubbed the “laptop from hell.”

“All of Washington, Big Tech, and the liberal media is trying to hide this from you. There’s one way to stop all this insanity: vote Donald Trump,” the ad concludes:

The news follows a wave of criticism against Big Tech, which quickly moved to censor and suppress the New York Post’s original bombshell report indicating Biden met with an adviser to Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that paid Hunter tens of thousands of dollars per month.

“Joe Biden has been blatantly lying about his involvement with his son’s corrupt business dealings,” Trump reacted at the time. “This is a big smoking gun.”

Biden family insider and former Hunter Biden business partner, Tony Bobulinski, has since stepped forward and told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that Biden and his family “are compromised,” particularly regarding China.

“Hunter introduced me as, this is Tony, dad, the individual I told you about that’s helping us with the business that we’re working on and the Chinese,” he told Carlson, adding that it was “crystal clear” that the younger Biden told his father about his business dealings.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) has since vouched for the former Navy lieutenant:

Email this morning from @RoKhanna to Tony Bobulinski. The redactions are mine pic.twitter.com/EA2bsusSJY — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 30, 2020

On Thursday, a Department of Justice (DOJ) official confirmed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) opened a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates last year on allegations of money laundering. The investigation, according to reports, remains “open and active.”

“Restoration PAC refuses to allow Big Tech and the liberal media to censor crucial election information from you,” Truax said in a statement originally announcing the nearly $1 million ad blitz.

“Joe Biden lied to the American people about never discussing Ukrainian and Chinese business deals with his son, and new documents reveal Joe Biden may have personally profited from those deals,” he continued. “All Americans deserve to know this before Nov. 3.”