Peter Schweizer to Appear Sunday on ‘Life, Liberty, & Levin’ for Full Hour

Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer will appear Sunday on conservative talk radio host Mark Levin’s television show, Life, Liberty, & Levin, to discuss his groundbreaking investigative research into the Biden family corruption.

The one-hour episode will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox News Channel.

During his radio show on Thursday, Levin said Schweizer, the author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, should be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his reporting on the subject:

The only entities, the only people that would report on this — and Peter Schweizer, who deserves a Medal of Freedom, in my view — is Peter, conservative talk radio. Fox picked it up, not the news side, the opinion side. Of course, the New York Post and others, but not many others. It was blocked by Big Tech. It was censored by Big Media and the propaganda was burped up by the Biden campaign through both Big Tech and Big Media. We have a huge problem in this country, autocracy and fascism, in the media, in Big Tech, in Washington, D.C.

In a video advertising his upcoming appearance on Levin’s show, Schweizer noted, “The Bidens have repeatedly lied to the media, and the media doesn’t care”:

The Biden crime family is the subject of Life, Liberty & Levin this Sunday at 8 PM eastern! My guest for the full hour is Peter Schweizer, the #1 expert on Biden’s corruption! Don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/aEEqGefIGU — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 11, 2020

Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, rocked Washington, DC, in 2015 with the release of his book Clinton Cash.

“The book revealed that Hillary Clinton’s State Department, along with eight other agencies, approved the transfer of 20 percent of U.S. uranium and that nine foreign investors in the deal funneled $145 million to the Clinton Foundation,” Breitbart News reported.

In 2018, Schweizer published Secret Empires: How Our Politicians Hide Corruption and Enrich Their Families and Friends. The book’s cover features political figures such as former Vice President Joe Biden (D), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and former President Barack Obama.

According to Breitbart News:

Indeed, among Washington insiders, the launch of a Schweizer book is regarded as somewhat of an event—one that has resulted in ethics probes, the passage of major anti-corruption legislation, members of Congress stepping down, and, in the case of the Clintons, an FBI investigation.

During an interview Thursday on Fox News Channel’s Bill Hemmer Reports, Schweizer called for an independent counsel to investigate Hunter Biden for potential criminal activity in his business dealings with China:

Look, the reason that we have independent counsels or independent prosecutors is precisely because if you have a scenario like this, a President Biden, for example, and he appoints the attorney general and the attorney looking at this case is being hired by those gentlemen, they’re not going to be able to do their job. They’re going to look over their shoulders.

“You need an independent counsel, and that’s where I think this has to go. I’m hopeful that we’ll get there before January 20,” he concluded.