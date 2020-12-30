Mark Levin: Democrats Shamelessly Back ‘Anti-Semites like Raphael Warnock for the U.S. Senate’

Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin stated Wednesday it is “truly shocking” Democrats will openly support “anti-semites like Raphael Warnock for the U.S. Senate” without any pushback, noting that it “portends a dangerous immorality by a party that has a long history of hatred dating back before the Civil War.”

“We’ve now reached a point in our country where the Democrat Party will nominate and support, with the media’s backing, anti-Semites like Raphael Warnock for the U.S. Senate,” the Life, Liberty & Levin host said in a viral social media post.

“In fact, Biden and Harris have campaigned for him and are headed back to Georgia to try and carry him to victory. No criticism. No pushback. Nothing. It’s truly shocking” he continued, adding that it “portends a dangerous immorality by a party that has a long history of hatred dating back before the Civil War”:

Levin’s remarks come less than a week from the January 5 runoff elections, which will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate in an increasingly tight race.

Dozens of Democrat politicians and celebrities have rallied behind Democrat Senate hopefuls Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, working to make Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) call to “take Georgia” and “change the world” a reality.

Warnock, Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s (R-GA) challenger, has struggled to defend his anti-Israel record in the weeks leading up to the election.

“.@ReverendWarnock has a long history of anti-Israel extremism. He defended Jeremiah Wright’s anti-Semitic comments. He embraced the anti-Zionist BLM organization. And he thinks Israel is an ‘oppressive regime’ for fighting back against terrorism,” Loeffler noted last month:

.@ReverendWarnock has a long history of anti-Israel extremism. He defended Jeremiah Wright’s anti-Semitic comments. He embraced the anti-Zionist BLM organization. And he thinks Israel is an “oppressive regime” for fighting back against terrorism. https://t.co/QuuoqU9tIT #gapol — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 10, 2020

Just last year Warnock signed a letter comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa. He even defended the pro-terrorist, anti-Israel Rev. Wright. Now he want's to be a Senator, so he says he's pro-Israel. Believe his actions, not his self serving words.https://t.co/b2pag7l9DU — RJC (@RJC) November 10, 2020

Per the Jewish Journal:

In 2019, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock signed a letter comparing Israel to apartheid South Africa, Jewish Insider reported. […] Warnock is also listed as a delegation member on a Progressive National Baptist resolution that called on the United States to cease all military aid to Israel and urged Israel to stop building “illegal Israeli settlements, checkpoints and apartheid roads in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Fox News reported. […] Stephen Lawson, communications director for incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler’s (R-Ga.) campaign, told Fox News that “Warnock has a history of anti-Israel positions, from embracing anti-Zionist Black Lives Matter and defending anti-Semitic comments made by Rev. Jeremiah Wright, to calling Israel an ‘oppressive regime’ for fighting back against terrorism.”

Earlier this month, a group of traditional rabbis, part of the Coalition for Jewish Values, formally denounced Warnock of using “antisemitic rhetoric.”