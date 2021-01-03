Lauren Boebert: ‘I Will Not Let a Bunch of Gun-Grabbing Democrats’ Win

In her fight to preserve the rule exempting members of Congress from a U.S. Capitol gun ban Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert said, “I will not let a bunch of gun-grabbing Democrats take away my Constitutional right to protect myself.”

Fox News reports Boebert fought to keep the rule, dating back to 1967, in place. Eighty-two House members joined her by signing a letter that was then sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

When Pelosi released put forward new rules for the House Boebert’s efforts appeared successful, as the new rules did not contain any repeal of the exemption.

Boebert released a statement last week in which she confirmed: “I refuse to give up my Second Amendment rights. I’m a 5-foot tall, 100-pound mom with four children and will be walking to work and serving in one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. I choose to defend my family and my life with all of the force the Constitution provides. I will not let a bunch of gun-grabbing House Democrats take away my Constitutional right to protect myself.”

Five-term Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO), who was backed by President Donald Trump, lost his primary to Lauren Boebert, the owner of Shooters Grill in Colorado. https://t.co/qQmSAcm7TS — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 1, 2020

On December 8, 2020, Boebert tweeted, “I’ve always heard to ‘speak softly and carry a big stick.’ I prefer to speak loudly and carry a Glock.”

On December 23, 2020, Boebert told Breitbart News, “I will carry a firearm each day in D.C. I’ve already gone through the concealed carry firearm courses to obtain a Washington, DC, permit.”

Boebert added, “Washington, DC, like most Democrat-run cities, has a violent crime problem, so I certainly need a way to protect myself and I will be carrying each and every day.”

