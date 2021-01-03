Lauren Boebert: ‘I Will Not Let a Bunch of Gun-Grabbing Democrats’ Win

Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) arrives at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Newly elected members of the House of Representatives are attending orientation at the U.S. Capitol today following the 2020 elections. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

In her fight to preserve the rule exempting members of Congress from a U.S. Capitol gun ban Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert said, “I will not let a bunch of gun-grabbing Democrats take away my Constitutional right to protect myself.”

Fox News reports Boebert fought to keep the rule, dating back to 1967, in place. Eighty-two House members joined her by signing a letter that was then sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

When Pelosi released put forward new rules for the House Boebert’s efforts appeared successful, as the new rules did not contain any repeal of the exemption.

Boebert released a statement last week in which she confirmed: “I refuse to give up my Second Amendment rights. I’m a 5-foot tall, 100-pound mom with four children and will be walking to work and serving in one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. I choose to defend my family and my life with all of the force the Constitution provides. I will not let a bunch of gun-grabbing House Democrats take away my Constitutional right to protect myself.”

On December 8, 2020, Boebert tweeted, “I’ve always heard to ‘speak softly and carry a big stick.’ I prefer to speak loudly and carry a Glock.”

On December 23, 2020, Boebert told Breitbart News, “I will carry a firearm each day in D.C. I’ve already gone through the concealed carry firearm courses to obtain a Washington, DC, permit.”

Boebert added, “Washington, DC, like most Democrat-run cities, has a violent crime problem, so I certainly need a way to protect myself and I will be carrying each and every day.”

