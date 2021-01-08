The ongoing left-wing riots in the Democrat-run city of Portland extended to Thursday in that city’s suburb of Tigard when, according to local police, some 100 left-wing terrorists blocked traffic and defaced public and private property while on their way to the police station, where they broke windows, spray-painted the building, and committed other acts of mayhem.

“The group walked through Tigard’s downtown business district on their way to and from the police department and vandalized several businesses. The group broke windows and tagged several properties in the area,” the police statement read.

The police department’s statement also includes numerous photos of the extensive damage, to both the police station and the local businesses.

According to Andy Ngo, a freelance reporter known for his extensive coverage of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, a “large mob of antifa dressed in black bloc surrounded & tried to break inside the Tigard Police Department (near Portland). They smashed the windows & doors using weapons in the third consecutive night of rioting in Portland.”

Watch with audio: Last night a large mob of antifa dressed in black bloc surrounded & tried to break inside the Tigard Police Department (near Portland). They smashed the windows & doors using weapons in the third consecutive night of rioting in Portland. pic.twitter.com/YAWiR3IzY3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2021

Here are the Antifa thugs entering the suburb, per Ngo:

Overnight, a mob of antifa from Portland descended on the suburb of Tigard, where they tried to break inside the local police department. When that failed, they proceeded to smash up nearby businesses. This is 4th antifa riot in Portland-area since NYE. pic.twitter.com/5CZUnF7774 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2021

According to police, the business district was hit twice, “on their way to and from the police department and vandalized several businesses.”

The excuse for the riot was a police shooting involving a domestic call and an armed man, who was shot and killed during the struggle to arrest him.

Naturally, out of the 100 or so rioters, only one person was arrested. He was charged with “felony riot” and of course “quickly released without bail.”

Police in Tigard (next to Portland) only managed to arrest one at the violent #antifa riot overnight where mobs of antifa black bloc from Portland tried to break inside police department. Zane Saleem Bsoul (DOB 5/31/2000) was charged w/felony riot & quickly released without bail. pic.twitter.com/6Viw9eeTPv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2021

Here’s incoming Vice President Kamala Harris in August:

But they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop. This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop. And everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day.

Buckle up, folks. We’re not even at the end of the beginning.

They arrest one guy and immediately let him go. This is a deliberate attempt to incentivize this behavior.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.