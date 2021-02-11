Joe Biden to Be Tested for Coronavirus Every Two Weeks, Despite Receiving Vaccine

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden will be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks, despite receiving the vaccine for coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki spoke to reporters on Wednesday, confirming that President Biden will be regularly tested for the novel coronavirus, even after receiving both required doses of the Pfizer vaccine in January. The vaccine provides approximately 95% protection from the disease, effective within a few weeks of the second dosage.

“There is 95% protection from the vaccine, but it’s not 100 percent protection,” Psaki explained, “so the president’s doctor believes it is reasonable and prudent to randomly test the president every two weeks as surveillance.” Psaki further confirmed that Biden tested negative on February 4.

While President Trump was tested daily during the earlier stages of 2020’s global pandemic, frequency was reduced in the months following. Trump did contract the virus in late September, but quickly recovered.

The Biden administration continues to take pandemic precautions as the 46th POTUS begins his term. A number of senior White House officials have received the vaccine, while others on staff are still working remotely. Masks are required throughout the building.

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, such ongoing restrictions have already characterized Biden’s response. Psaki surprised reporters on Tuesday when she explained that the president’s plan for children to return to school was only for a single day each week. The Miami Herald has reported that the White House is also considering renewed restrictions on domestic travel.