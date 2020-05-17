California: Man Arrested for Choking Child Minutes After Release from Jail

A man was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to carjack a woman and then choking her young son just ten minutes after being released from jail.

Daniel Orozco, 28-years-old, was released from the Monterey County, California, jail after being arrested by highway patrol officers for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs and driving the wrong way.

After his arrest, Orozco was almost immediately released from jail. About ten minutes after his release, Salinas Police Department officials said Orozco allegedly forced a female driver out of her car in a parking lot.

Orozco, Salinas officials said, began choking the woman’s 11-year-old son after she refused to give him the keys to her car. Eventually, the woman gave Orozco her keys and pulled her son out of the car, Salinas officials said, and Orozco fled the scene.

Orozco was arrested on Highway 101 and was again booked into the Monterey County Jail. He has been charged with carjacking, kidnapping, child endangerment, and assault with a deadly weapon.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.