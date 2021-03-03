Parler Drops Lawsuit Against Amazon

Social media platform Parler dropped its lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday. The move comes after a two-month effort to get Amazon Web Services (AWS) to reinstate its hosting account.

Parler made its decision in federal court for the Western District of Washington, according to a report by the Verge. The social media company did not give an explanation for why it dropped the lawsuit, but reserved the right to refile on similar grounds in the future.

The report added that the decision to drop the lawsuit arrived on the same day Parler was due to file an amended complaint in the case. Parler had previously failed to meet an earlier February 16 deadline and had received a two-week extension from the court.

In January, Amazon booted Parler offline after Twitter permanently banning then-President Donald Trump from its platform, and while swarms of prominent conservative figures and their followers began to leave Twitter for Parler.

Amazon had justified kicking Parler offline by pushing the narrative that content posted by users on the platform could “incite violence” in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Parler was then kicked offline until it was able to find another host. Following the termination of its contact with Amazon, Parler filed an antitrust lawsuit, alleging that Amazon’s decision to drop the social media platform was “motivated by political animus.”

The social media platform added that a representative from AWS had “repeatedly asked whether the President had joined or would join Parler now that he was blocked by Twitter and Facebook.”

By mid February, Parler was back online after being offline for over a month following AWS booting the site off the internet.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler @alana, and on Instagram.