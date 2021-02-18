Joe Buck Annoyed by Response to Troy Aikman Tequila Revelation

Joe Buck recently decided to disclose some behind-the-scenes information about the early days of broadcasting with his Hall of Fame partner Troy Aikman.

He may now be regretting that decision.

During an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast, Buck revealed that he and Aikman used to sip tequila to “just chill,” during some of their earlier broadcasts.

Predictably, the story exploded with some trying to make it appear as though Buck and Aikman were intoxicated while broadcasting games. Buck took to Twitter Wednesday to douse the “clickbait” firestorm he unleashed.

“As I said with @ColinCowherd, [the alcohol] wasn’t there to be consumed, it was there as more of a visual reminder that the world wouldn’t end if I made a mistake,” Buck wrote. “It was symbolic and one of MANY things I would use, like texting with my wife and kids or calling my mom at half – just to chill.”

Buck continued, “My only regret with anything I said on Colin’s pod was mentioning @TroyAikman. Nobody has more integrity or works harder than him and I am blessed to call him one of my best friends on the planet.”

The main point Buck was trying to make, was that he and Aikman have a genuine friendship.

“It works,” Buck said of the duo. “That’s a legitimate friendship that I’m glad comes across, because we have it. We text each other, Erin Andrews is a part of it, we text each other all week. We text each other during the offseason. We are legitimate friends.”

Aikman and Buck have worked together at Fox for 19 years.