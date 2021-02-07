A Labour Party MP in Britain has nominated communist Cuba’s medical slavery system for a Nobel Peace Prize for its supposed role in helping other countries during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Zarah Sultana, the 27-year-old leftist Member of Parliament for Coventry South, heaped praise on the cruel medical regime in Cuba, claiming that “the internationalism by the Cuban people and the medical brigade is an incredible example of humanity and solidarity across borders.”

“Cuban doctors have provided hope and inspiration through this pandemic, travelling to forty countries to help fight the coronavirus.

“What makes this even more remarkable is the fact that Cuba has faced decades of blockade from the United States,” Sultana added.

“That’s why I’m proud to have officially nominated them for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize,” she pronounced.

Ms Sultana is an acolyte of the disgraced former leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, who alongside over twenty other British lawmakers has also nominated the communist country’s medical slavery system for the prize, according to the Cuban government’s state-run news agency Prensa Latina.

“They have shown themselves unsurpassable in their sheer determination to volunteer anywhere at any time to save lives,” Mr Corbyn wrote on social media announcing his nomination.

The former Labour leader has long been a proponent of the Castro regime in Cuba and has been a supporter of the leftist Cuba Solidarity Campaign. Following the death of Fidel Castro in 2016, the far-left British politician hailed the leftist dictator for his “heroism” and declared that he was a “massive figure in the history of the whole planet”.

Like many leftist figures in the West, Mr Corbyn also praised the communist regime for supposedly managing “to bring good quality health services to all the people of Cuba”.

The medical slavery system in Cuba has long been an object of praise for Western left-wingers, drawing support from American socialist senator Bernie Sanders, as well as filmmaker Michael Moore and actor Sean Penn.

But while the healthcare system in Cuba has often received praise from the left in the West, Cuban doctors are subject to slave-like conditions and are forced to work in foreign countries, with the communist regime taking as much as 90 per cent of their earned wages.

Cuba's humanitarian medical brigade have provided assistance to 40 countries during the pandemic. It's an inspiring example of solidarity across borders. That's why I'm proud to have officially nominated them for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.pic.twitter.com/QXj4DfDi5Q — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) February 5, 2021

An estimated 50,000 Cuban doctors and other medical professionals work in dangerous areas in Latin America, Africa, and the South Pacific at the behest of the regime, who signs deals with nations — typically impoverished or socialist governments — with Havana taking almost all of the profits.

A report from the Wall Street Journal in 2019 found that over 60 countries are active in the Cuban slave doctor programme.

“Most host countries pay Cuba directly, giving the Communist nation some $11 billion annually. The regime takes an average of 75 per cent of their promised salaries, rising to 90 per cent or more in wealthier nations,” the paper said.

Defecting doctors from the medical slavery system have consistently backed up this claim, reporting that they merely receive a small “living stipend” which, they say, is barely enough to survive on.

Escaped doctors have also said that their main purpose in host countries is not in fact to provide medical care, but rather to proselytise on behalf of the communist country.

One such defector, Manoreys Rojas Hernández — who is now banned from returning to his home country for eight years after leaving the programme — said in August: “All the medical missions have a political ulterior motive.”

“All the people who are going to go on a medical mission have to overcome two political courses, in which they explain to us that the main foreign exchange income from Cuba is medical missions. Then they focus on the countries they are sending us to, the government’s situation and the importance of knowing the achievements of this left-wing government, which once there we must defend,” Hernández said.

In September, a group of over 600 defecting doctors from Cuba alleged in a complaint filed before the International Criminal Court (ICC) that they were forced by communist officials to destroy medicine instead of providing it to patients.

The doctors said that the purpose of the destruction of the medicine was to obscure the real number of patients they actually treated in countries such as Venezuela, despite the Cuban regime facing pharmaceutical shortages itself.

WATCH: Corbyn Praised ‘Inclusive’, ‘Tolerant’ Iran at Pro-Soleimani London Islamic Centre https://t.co/SnT3E3DBji — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 6, 2020

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka