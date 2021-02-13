The ‘Pimlico Pusher’, who shoved a “white b*tch” in her sixties into the path of a moving bus, has been allowed to walk out of court a free woman.

40-year-old Amelia Doris had pursued Linda Lancaster, a woman in her sixties, out onto the street after what Judge Sally Cahill QC described as “some slight that [Doris] appeared to have taken” in a Tesco supermarket.

Lancaster was just “shopping, minding her own business” in London when she supposedly bumped the head of Doris’s son with her basket by mistake at the checkout.

Doris rounded on her, railing “you’ve met the wrong woman, you white bitch” and shoving her to the ground, according to a Court News UK report.

Doris then lurked outside the Tesco waiting for Lancaster, shouting “watch what happens when you come out” into the store.

Sure enough, and despite Lancaster’s efforts to avoid her assailant by walking around the back, Doris found her and shoulder barged her into the path of an oncoming bus. Fortunately she did not go under it, instead colliding with the moving vehicle “so that she hit her head against the front doors”, recalled John Livingston, prosecuting.

Despite the fact the attack could have resulted in the victim’s death had she gone under the bus, and the racial abuse which it involved, Judge Cahill saw fit to let Doris off with a suspended sentence.

“You are somebody previously of good character which makes this incident completely out of character and really quite inexplicable,” the judge simpered.

She then handed Doris a sentence of just ten months, which was suspended for a year, meaning she will spend no time in prison at all unless she commits further offences within that year — and maybe not even then.

The convict has only to complete six months of mental health treatment and a 26-day rehabilitation requirement for her crime.

Her victim, meanwhile, has been left traumatised by the attack, moving out of London and reporting a significant blow to her ability to work and her social life.

“I am reluctant and avoid going out to do basic things such as go to my local store,” she said in a victim impact statement.

